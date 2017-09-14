What It Do With the LUE: Youth Competition

By Lue Dowdy

Youth competition in the I.E. October 14 is WHAT IT DO!

We need your help! Launching Unique Entertainment, known as LUE Productions, is seeking vendors and sponsors for our youth showcase/competition titled, “SHOW IT OFF.” The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 14, 2017 at The Women’s Club of San Bernardino located at 503 W. 31st Street, San Bernardino, 92405 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Our goal is to provide platforms and highlight talented youth from the Inland Empire. We have 13 talented acts ranging from 19 and under competing. Our company, along with its sponsors, will be giving out a cash prize of $500 dollars to the winning act. There will also be a cash prize of $100 dollars awarded to the second-place winner and a $50 gift card to the third-place winner. A trophy comes with each placement.

During the event, we will address the audience regarding metal health issues and the youth! We feel that it is vital to bring awareness and resources to the families on this matter. Be a part of all the fun! Tickets are available for purchase. Please text us at (909) 567-1000 or inbox LUE Productions of Facebook. Until next week L’s!!!!

Participating Acts include: Alandraa Smith, Chozen Exspressions, Daharien Trotter, Elizabeth Estrella, Jack Musgrove, Jahzara and Djehuty/The Garbutt Siblings, LaRae Tillett, LaTisha Williams, Moena Parker, Sheniya Jackson, T.Spokes, Ty’Ren Tillet, and Xager8 Dance Crew.