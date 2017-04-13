“When E. F. Hutton Speaks, Everybody Listens!”

By Lou Coleman

“You know in the 70s and 80s, the brokerage firm of E. F. Hutton developed a series of successful television ads. The circumstances were always different, but the message was the same. In a crowded room, restaurant, or other location, a small group of people were busy talking about some financial investment. Generally, one individual was not saying much, but in the course of the conversation that person was finally asked what he or she thought. The person always responded in every ad by saying the same thing, “Well, my broker is E. F. Hutton, and E. F. Hutton says . . .” Immediately, the person stopped speaking as he realized that all the busy activity around him had stopped, everything had become silent, and ears were stretched to catch the next words out of his mouth. Everyone surrounding the speaker was straining to hear the latest financial tip or advice. At this point, an announcer broke in and said, “When E. F. Hutton speaks, people listen.” Of course, the implication was clear. E. F. Hutton was so successful in the investment business that people would stop everything they were doing just to listen to what the broker had to say.”

When you think about it, it seems sad that God doesn’t get the same respect as E. F. Hutton. It ought to be that when God speaks, people listen. Unfortunately, this is generally not the case. People are just too busy, too lazy, or too disobedient to stop and listen to God. But when we refuse to listen to God, we are the ones who lose out. God yearns to speak to us and to reveal Himself to us, but He insists that we have ears to hear and feet to respond with faith and obedience. The overarching theme of [1 Sam 3:1–4:1-2] is: When God speaks, we should listen.

I want you to know that, “I was in the Spirit on the Lord’s Day, and I heard behind me a loud voice like the sound of a trumpet, saying, “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last….” [Revelation 1:10-11]. Then I heard the Lord say, “[Daughter] of man, I have made you a watchman so hear the words I speak and give them warning from me. [Ezekiel 3:17-19]. Go to the children of your people, and speak to them and tell them; thus says the Lord God; whether they hear or whether they refuse; “Rrepent and turn to God.” So I did as I was told, but [you] said [you] will not listen. [Jeremiah 6:17]. Having obtained help from God, I stand to this day testifying both to small and great, stating nothing but what the Prophets and Moses said was going to take place… “But, [you] said in a loud voice, “[Lou], you are out of your mind! Your great learning is driving you mad.” But [I] say to you, “I am not out of my mind… but I utter words of sober truth; “The wages of sin is death but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ.”

I hear the Lord saying, “If they will give earnest heed to Me, and do what is right in My sight, and give ear to My commandments, and keep all My statutes, I will put none of the diseases on them which I put on the Egyptians; for I, the LORD, am your healer.” [Exodus 15: 26]. My friend, I ask you, what is your life? A mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes. [James 4:4]. I want you to know that you are presently living in the day of God’s grace, your opportunity to accept God’s gift of eternal life through Jesus may be withdrawn at any moment. Please don’t procrastinate! If the Holy Spirit of God has revealed to you your need for Jesus as your Lord and Savior, please don’t let the Devil rob you of God’s gift of salvation. “For NOW is the acceptable time.” “NOW is the day of Salvation.” [2 Corinthians 6:2].

I want you to know that, “the Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some men count slackness; but is long suffering towards us, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.” [2Peter 3:9]. “And he said unto them, He that hath ears to hear, let him hear. [Mark 4: 1-9]. The phrase, “He that hath ears to hear, let him hear, is a bell ringer. It’s a wake-up call. It’s an urgent request to listen to God’s word and do as He has said.

“He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the LORD require of you, but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?” [Micah 6:8]

Ezek 33:6 but if the watchman see the sword come, and blow not the trumpet, is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at the watchman’s hand. ..

“I call heaven and earth as witnesses today against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life that both you and your descendants may live…” [Deuteronomy 30:19]