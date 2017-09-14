“You Just Don’t Get It Do You?”

By Lou Coleman-Yeboah

Well let me break it down for you. God says he will chew you up and spit you out. [Revelation 3: 14-16]. Like a serpent that swallows hole; and digests and then vomits the remains of its victim. Make no mistake about it. You better get your act together! Stop your sinning! God has already warned you. [Nahum 2:13] “Beware, I am against you. This is the declaration of the LORD of Hosts. I will make your chariots go up in smoke and the sword will devour your young lions. I will cut off your prey from the earth, and the sound of your messengers will never be heard again.” I will bring you down like lambs to the slaughter, like rams with male goats. [Jeremiah 51:40] “I myself will fight against you with an outstretched hand, with a strong arm, even in anger and in fury and in great wrath. “You’d better change and repent or I will come and fight against you with the sword out of my mouth.” [Jeremiah 21:5]

“Remember Pharaoh… He was disobedience to Me and it cost him his honor, his people, his slaves, his army, his son, and his own life. Ahab, he was disobedient and the dogs licked up his blood. The kings in [Joshua 9] instead of doing what I ask them to do, they plotted all kinds of clever little devices against Me and all five of them were taken and hanged on five trees in a row. Not the mention the 31 kings in [Joshua Chapter 12] who was also disobedience, Moses and Joshua alone slain them. Like I said, I will chew you up and spit you if you don’t get your act together.” Listen, God is long-suffering and not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance,” but sooner or later, life comes to an end and so does God’s patience. Don’t wait too late!

“These are the words of the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the ruler of God’s creation. I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either one or the other! So, because you are lukewarm—neither hot nor cold—I am about to spit you out of my mouth. You say, ‘I am rich; I have acquired wealth and do not need a thing.’ But you do not realize that you are wretched, pitiful, poor, blind and naked. I counsel you to buy from me gold refined in the fire, so you can become rich; and white clothes to wear, so you can cover your shameful nakedness; and salve to put on your eyes, so you can see. Those whom I love I rebuke and discipline. So be earnest and repent. Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me…… Whoever has ears, let them hear what the Spirit says to the churches.” [Revelation 3:14-22].