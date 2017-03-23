By Lou Coleman

Now you may be wondering just who am I talking to? Well I’m talking to you if you are defying God by being disobedient to His laws and commands. You uncircumcised Philistine! Child of Satan! Going around boasting, “It’s my prerogative … I don’t need permission… Make my own decisions. I can do what I wanna do…” [Lyrics – Bobby Brown]. You fool! Your life is in God’s hands and hangs by a thread of sovereign grace. Don’t get it twisted! Your life; a vapor that appears for a little time, and then vanishes away.” [James 4:14]. It is a sad day and clear evidence of the apostasy. Defying God! What a shame! God gave His only begotten Son to die for us miserable wretches… “Yet, we spit in His face by rejecting Him. “The God in whose hand thy breath is, and whose are all thy ways, hast thou not glorified.”[Daniel 5:23] You arrogant, vain, ungrateful and selfish Philistine. [Romans 1:21].

Why do you disobey God? Why do you openly defy God? Why do you show contempt in the face of His warnings? The short answer is sin and human weakness. Yet, you feel compelled to dig deeper. What are you thinking? Let me remind you that when God told Adam not to eat from the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and bad He also spelled out a penalty should they choose to disobey: death to the offender. You got that? Death to the offender! Think of what the creation of this simple rule must have meant for all of God’s heavenly sons. For it showed for the first time what God’s sentence would be for those who willingly chose to rebel against Him… returning to nonexistence. When Lucifer, your daddy, had so much as the thought of, “I will not serve,” he was immediately cast out of Heaven and into Hell. God is all-powerful and formed the universe with a thought [Jeremiah 32:17, 27; Genesis 1]. He is perfectly good and cannot sin nor lie [Psalm 32:19; Psalm 145:9; Titus 1:2]. Moreover, he can bring terrible destruction upon man with a word [Psalm 18:7-15; Lamentations 1:8, 9]. I tell you God cannot tolerate disobedience, and he has made this abundantly clear. God’s people suffered at the hands of the Edomites and God completely destroyed them [Obadiah]. God said that Egypt and their allies would suffer, and it happened [Ezekiel 30]. God said that Ammon would cease to exist as a nation and it came true [Ezekiel 25:1-7]. The Philistines suffered the wrath of God and ceased to exist [Ezekiel 15:15-17]. God promised, on more than one occasion, the destruction of Jerusalem as a result of Israel’s disobedience, and it always happened exactly as prophesied. I tell you we may not always clearly understand God’s laws, but out of humility, we should accept and follow them. He is GOD!

“But if it seems evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” [Joshua 24:15].

I remind you, “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.” [Matthew 6:24].

“I call heaven and earth as witnesses today against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live.” [Deut. 30:19]