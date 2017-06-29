YouthBuild Graduates 24 Students in Class of 2017

On June 22, YouthBuild Inland Empire had its seventh graduation. Twenty four youth achieved their high school diploma and took their first step towards a better life. We are committed at YouthBuild Inland Empire to the youth in this community and will continue to offer the resources needed to give them better opportunities to a better future. We have served this community since 2010 and we are located in the city of San Bernardino at 570 w. 4th St. 2nd floor 92401. We are enrolling new members starting August 7, 2017. Any questions please give us a call at 909-890-9106 or 909-241-5558.