“What it Do with LUE” Artist Review and Entertainment Happenings

By Lue Dowdy – SAN BERNARDINO, CA— Artist Review: Shaye Taylor Esparza, musical sensation. This 18 year old singer/song writer is giving her peers in the music industry a run for their money. I can’t express enough how talented this young lady is. Shaye, was one of the local artists featured last Friday at our Late Night Spotlight event in San Bernardino. She mesmerized the audience with beautiful vocals and piano playing. Her proud parents sat and watched with love and support. She has BIG dreams and loves the Lord and people. Shaye has it all, beauty, talent, and a willingness to succeed. Believe me when I say, this young lady is going to go far. Check her out at these links: www.shayetaylor.com; www.Myspace.com/shayedreams; www.facebook.com/shayeandthedreamers; www.myspace.com/shayeandthedreamers; shayetaylor(esparza)(AIM); shayedreams(Twitter); and www.redlandsdailyfacts.com/news/ci_13148494.

Entertainment Happenings: Last week I had the opportunity to see the Wayans Brothers, along with Davis Allan Grier, and Charlie Murphy at San Manuel India Bingo. Wow, what an amazing and funny show! The theater was filled with an eager and diverse crowd ready to LOL.

The Wayans Brothers, known for their hilarious stand up and acting skills come from a talented family. Shawn is best known for his DJ skills and Marlon for his acting and modeling. It’s no surprise to me why they’re loved by so many with their good looks and ability to make folks laugh. Both brothers appeared with their siblings on their brother Keenen Ivory Wayans’ hit television show “In Living Color.” Marlon and Shawn also starred in the their own WB sitcom “The Wayans Bros” and in the comedic films Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2, White Chicks, Little Man, and Dance Flick.

David Allan Grier, still got it! He was funny and engaging. Using his skills from his theatrical background, he pulled a young lady up from the audience and serenaded her. Now you can just imagine how gut busting that was. Mr. Grier has vocals! David was also a contestant on the 8th season of Dancing with the Stars, and is also known for his unforgettable appearances in the cult films “Amazon Women on the Moon” and “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” and for his many skits as part of the ensemble cast of “In Living Color.”

Charlie Murphy, how I love this crazy and funny man! I couldn’t stop laughing when he took the stage, until he opened up to the audience about losing his wife two years ago to cancer. He explained the challenges of being a single father and trying to date again. Charlie managed to take his heartache and pain and make it work for him through comedy. I really commend him for that. Charlie achieved fame as a recurring performer on “Chappelle’s Show,” particularly in his True Hollywood Stories sketches, where he recounts his misadventures as part of his brother Eddie’s entourage, including encounters with various celebrities such as Rick James and Prince.

I didn’t know that, Charlie also worked behind the scenes with the hip hop group K-9 Posse, a hip hop duo composed of his step-brother Vernon Lynch, Jr. and Wardell Mahone. The group’s 1988 self-titled debut, Charlie was credited as the album’s executive producer as well as songwriter on the songs “Somebody’s Brother” and “Say Who Say What” in the group’s self-titled debut.

There are so many talented artists and entertainment spots in our city. All I want to do is tell everybody what it DO!